Fiber Optic Connectivity Market – Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Networking Solutions

Fiber optic connectivity is a communication exchange technology in which information from one place to another is transferred with the help of light through an optical fiber. Fiber optic connectivity offers high-speed data transmission. Fiber optic connectivity finds application in various industries such as telecommunication, energy & utilities, smart cities, power stations, as well as residential applications. These solutions make use of a number of fiber optical components.

Majority of these components include optical cables, fiber optic cable assemblies, hybrid cables, optical couplers, patch cords and pigtails, optical connectors, enclosures/ fiber boxes, manufacturing and cleaning tools, optical transceivers, cabling systems (cable dividers, distributors, junctions), wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers, and optical circulators. These components are widely used in FTTx applications and during deployment of fiber optic networks. These components also find use in applications such as fiber in the loop (FITL), interoffice, loop feeder, synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC), and synchronous optical network (SONET).

Therefore, optical network produces no heat, requires less power, and can even be mounted in electrical closets. These benefits along with its ability of fire load savings capability have made fiber optic networks an energy-efficient solution. Furthermore, fiber optic networks have low cost of ownership and high return on investment as compared to traditional cable networks. Low cost associated with fiber optic networks and components are leading to growing adoption of fiber optic connectivity across data centers.

However, technical and operational issues such as attenuation, dispersion, data and signal losses associated with fiber optics are expected to restraint the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, flourishing growth of wireless networking systems across the world is anticipated to hamper the fiber optic connectivity market in long-term. Emerging fiber optic connectivity across countries such as China, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market as well as to the vendors.