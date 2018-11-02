Bulk Container Packaging Market to rise to US$2.22 billion by the end of 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has released a new research report, titled “Bulk Container Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”. TMR states that the global bulk container packaging market stood at US$2.22 billion in 2013 and will reach US$4.21 billion by 2020, increasing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2020.Increasing oil exports from Southeast Asia, combined with the flourishing global wine trade, are projected to fuel the bulk container packaging market.

However, volatile feedstock prices pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Expansion of the commodity trade in BRIC countries will be favorable for the bulk container packaging market in the years to come.The report segments the bulk container packaging market into flexitanks, bulk container liners, and flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC). FIBC accounted as the largest product segment of the market in 2013. The bulk container liners product segment are expected to witness moderate growth and held more than 35% of the market in 2013.

On the other hand, the flexitanks product segment held a smaller share of the overall market in 2013. However, flexitanks are expected to display the fastest growth, due to their cost-effectiveness and higher operational performance.By application, the chemicals segment dominated the market and is expected to display a CAGR of more than 9% from 2014 to 2020. Bulk container packaging is well suited for the transportation of bulk chemicals, since it keeps chemicals isolated.

By volume, Europe is anticipated to witness moderate growth for bulk container packaging, due to high export of wines. Among the regional markets, however, Asia Pacific will expand at the highest growth rate, due to escalating exports of bulk chemicals and oils to North America and Europe, adds the report. The Rest of the World (RoW) region is expected to display the second fastest growth rate, due to increasing exports of food products and bulk chemicals.On the competitive landscape, in 2013, the global bulk container packaging market was controlled by a few key players in the market. BLT Flexitank Industrial Co. Ltd., SIA Flexitanks Ltd., Trust Flexitanks, Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc., and Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the global bulk container packaging market.

