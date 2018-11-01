Opportunities for the global BOPET film market to reach $25.7 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the BOPET film market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, industrial, and electrical & electronics industries. The global BOEPT film market is expected to reach an estimated $25.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible packaging and growth in the flat panel display market.

In this market, thin and thick BOPET films are used to provide barrier, safety, decorative, and electrical insulation to various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that thin film is expected to remain the largest segment, and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in the food and pharmaceutical packaging markets.

Within the BOPET film market, packaging will remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for food, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in flexible packaging, and increasing demand for flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and solar back sheets.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of bio-degradable and water-soluble films, and increasing use in the weather resistant layer of PV cell modules. DuPont Teijin Films, Toray, Polyplex, Jindal Poly House, SKC Films, Uflex, Mitsubishi Film, Kolon Industries, and AJ Plast are among the major suppliers of BOPET film.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global BOPET film market by end use industry, thickness, function, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global BOPET Film Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global BOPET film market by end use industry, thickness, function, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Packaging

• Industrial

• Electrical and Electronics

• Magnetic Media

• Imaging

By Function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Barrier

• Safety

• Decorative

• Microporous

• Others

By Thickness [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Thin

• Thick

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Italy

− France

− Spain

• Asia Pacific

− China

− India

− South Korea

− Japan

• The Rest of the World

This 193-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global BOPET film market by thickness (thin and thick), end use industry (packaging, industrial, electrical and electronics, and others), function (barrier, safety, decorative, microporous, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?