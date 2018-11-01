Catering Services Going High Tech

Advances in technology in the catering services and food contractors industry has helped companies to reduce the turnaround time and increase productivity. They help companies to reduce the time to produce meals and maximize the output. For example, in January 2016, Avtom-2, a Russian company, developed a new dough production technology that will enable them to bake whole wheat bread without the use of yeast and other additives such as antioxidants, preservatives and chemical compounds. Moreover, the new technology will also reduce the time taken to produce bread by more than 120-fold.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE CATERING SERVICES AND FOOD CONTRACTORS MARKET TO GROW TO $1.7 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the catering services and food contractors market in 2017, accounting for approximately three-fourths of the market share. This was mainly due to more number of businesses in countries such as India, Japan and China availing food catering services for their employees, and other events.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, delivering surplus and leftover food to the homeless and needy is increasingly popular among catering services and food service contractors. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the USA has about 35 million tons of leftover food yearly with 48 million Americans living in food-insecure households. To tackle this, Starbucks is planning to provide around 5 million meals to food banks in the USA instead of throwing the food away. This figure is expected to grow to 50 million meals in the next five years. In Australia, Australian airlines donate surplus food to homeless people. Historically the leftover food was burnt after the completion of every flight, but now Australian airlines are delivering a surplus and leftover food to charity organisations.

Compass Group PLC was the largest company in the catering services and food service contractors market in 2017, with revenues of $26.4 billion for the financial year 2017, and a 2.1% share of the market. The company provides contract foodservice, cleaning, property management, and support services. The company is headquartered in Chertsey, Surrey, UK, and has operations in over 50 countries.

The catering services and food contractor’s industry offers food services per single event or on a contractual basis. Such establishments include banquet halls with catering services, caterers, airline food service caterers, canteen catering services and contractual caterers. This industry does not include food vending machines and mobile food services (food trucks) and renting of non-residential buildings without food catering services.

