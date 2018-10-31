United States Pet Utility Products Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2018-2025

31st October 2018 – United States Pet Utility Products Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Pet Utility products, as the name suggests, are the specialty products that are manufactured catering to the efficient necessities of pets such as cats, dogs, small animals, birds. Additionally, increasing internet connectivity and urbanization in these economies are boosting the growth of the market, envisaged through online media.

Maintaining a pet, concentrating and spending on its care, is looked upon as a mark of social status and further, acting as a significant market driver. In addition, some of the key factors that drive the market growth include increasing adoption of companion pets especially in developed countries, increasing number of different types of diseases growing and awareness about animal welfare.

Moreover, rise in pet ownership, aging population, humanizing of pets and growth in the pet preventative healthcare programs positively influence the market growth. On the other hand, allergies from pets and pet utility products may pose a threat to the market growth. United States Pet Utility Products Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Advanced Pet Products

IRIS USA Inc.

Costal Pet Products Inc.

Nite Ize

K & H Pet Products

KT Manufactureing

Scott Pet

Platinum Pets

Trixie

Pet Product Innovations LLC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pet Collars

Leashes

Feeding Accessories

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Other

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Pet Utility Products in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

