TAC Film Industry 2025: Market Share of Key Companies and Growth Rate Analysis

31th October 2018 – The Global TAC (Tri-acetyl Cellulose) Film Market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and geographical region. TAC stands for tri-acetyl cellulose, also known as triacetate, CTA, Cellulose triacetate. It is a chemical compound manufactured from cellulose and a source of acetate esters, characteristically acetic anhydride. It is classically used for the creation of fibers and film base. The TAC film is a polymeric film in which all or a predominant portion of the film is cellulose triacetate. Tri-acetyl cellulose (TAC) films are widely used as a protective film for polarizers because it has high light transmittance, low birefringence, high moisture permeability, high uniformity and good curling property.

Plasticizing agents have long been known to increase the physical properties of solvent cast cellulose triacetate (also called triacetyl cellulose or TAC) polymeric films. TAC polymers have a cellulose chain backbone with varying degrees of acetylation. TAC can range in substitution from approximately 2.4 to 3 acetyl substitution points on the cellulose backbone. Other substitutions on the cellulose backbone could be hydroxyl, propyl or butyl groups. TAC tends to be high in polymer molecular weight. This is due to the enormously large cellulose chains it is formed from. TAC cannot be thermally extruded, as it does not possess a melting point. TAC is a very good polymer for forming amorphous polymer sheet.

The TAC film plays an active role in optical compensation of LCDs as well as protection of polarizers. The out-of-plane birefringence of the TAC film can be controlled by additives, and the in-plane birefringence can be controlled by stretching. Coating a discotic material on the TAC film gives a supplementary optical compensation layer. On the basis of product types, the global market is classified into Thickness 50μm, 80μm, Thickness ranges from 80μm, 90μm, 150μm, 190μm, 240μm to 270μm, Thickness of 30μm, 40μm.

On the basis of applications, the global market is classified into TAC film for Polarizer (UV type and normal type), TAC film for polarized sunglasses (with color or clear), TAC film for insulation (with UV and without UV), photographic equipment filters, anti-glare goggles, onboard vehicle navigation systems, as well as optical eyepieces and lenses for polarizing microscopes and special medical purposes. Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India.

Fujifilm

Konica Minolta

Zeon

TAC Bright

HYOSUNG

IPI

Lucky Group

Skinnovation

