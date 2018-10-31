Process Analyzer : Growing Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

The report “Process Analyzers Market (Liquid), by Type (pH/ORP, Conductivity, Near-Infrared, Turbidity, Dissolved Oxygen, Chlorine, Liquid Density, MLSS, TOC, Aluminium, and Ammonia), Service (Pre-sale and Post-sale), Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022”, The global process analyzers market (liquid) is expected to grow to USD 2.39 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2016 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing requirement for water & wastewater plants and rising demand for shale gas production in the U.S.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/liquid-analyzer-service-market-72764152.html

The water & wastewater industry in the process analyzers market (liquid) held the largest share in 2015

The global process analyzers market (liquid) is industry driven. Based on industry, this market has been segmented into oil & gas, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater, power generation, food & beverages, semiconductor processing, pulp & paper, and metal & mining among others. The process analyzers markets (liquid) for the water & wastewater industry accounted for the largest share in 2015. This market is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2016 and 2022, driven by growing importance for water treatment and increasing initiatives from the Chinese and Indian governments for improved drinking water facilities.

The market for pH/ORP type analyzers is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

The process analyzers market (liquid), based on type, is segmented into pH/ORP, conductivity, near-infrared, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, chlorine, liquid density, and TOC analyzers among others. Among these analyzers, the market for pH/ORP analyzers is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the process analyzers market (liquid). The major reasons for the growth of this market include wide adoption of pH/ORP analyzers in various process industries such as water & wastewater, refining, pulp & paper, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Also, increasing number of pH/ORP product launches, catering to diverse industry segments, is further contributing to the growth of this market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=72764152

The process analyzers market (liquid) in North America is expected to have the largest share of the global process analyzers market (liquid) by 2022

The process analyzers market (liquid) in North America held the largest share of the global process analyzers market (liquid) in 2015, followed by the markets in APAC and Europe. The market in North America is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. This growth can be attributed to the discovery of shale gas in abundance in the U.S. since various process liquid analyzers are used during the oil & gas exploration processes. In addition, high investments in the process industries such as food & beverages, petrochemical, and pharmaceuticals contribute to the growth of this market.

The major players in the global process analyzers market (liquid) are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), GE Analytical Instruments (U.S.), Hach Lange GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), The Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan) among others.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the process analyzers market (liquid) such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the markets.