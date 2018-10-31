Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview By Technology, Service & Top Key Vendors With Forecast, To 2024

Automatic Content Recognition Market report provides the precise and in-depth study of the current market picture and the predicted future of the industry. The report serves the detailed study on the market share, growth, trends and forecast for the period of 2017-2024. Further, the report also offers a detailed analysis of the market segments and regions along with the insights about factors influencing the market trend.

The global automatic content recognition market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the automatic content recognition industry.

The major market drivers are increasing usage of smart TVs and smartphone and increasing utilization of ACR technologies by media companies for applications such as broadcast monitoring. The market growth might be restricted due to privacy and security constraints under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the automatic content recognition market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The automatic content recognition market has been segmented based on solution such as audio, video, and image recognition, voice & speech recognition, real time content analytics, security & copyright management, data management & metadata, content aggregation, processing, filtering, and enhancement, encoding & transcoding solution, broadcast & media monitoring, media synchronization and audience measurement. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each solution has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.The automatic content recognition market has been segmented based on services such as professional services (consulting services, integration & deployment services, and support services), managed services and value-added services.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as Arcsoft, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Acrcloud, Audible Magic, Civolution, Enswers, Inc., Gracenote, Inc., Mufin GmbH, Shazam Entertainment Ltd., Vobile, Inc., Voiceinteraction and Key Innovators. Geographically, the automatic content recognition market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

