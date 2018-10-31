AS-Interface Market 2022: Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities and Key Vendors

Market Synopsis:

The Actuator Sensor Interface Market is growing rapidly over 4.8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~1,178.3 Million by the end of forecast period.

The study reveals that the Actuator Sensor Interface is trending in North America region. The global Actuator Sensor Interface market is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years. Moreover, Actuator Sensor Interface is optimized for connecting binary and analog sensors and actuators. The AS- interface cable is used for both for data exchange between the actuators and AS- interface master as well as for power supply to the actuators.

The study indicates that the Actuator Sensor Interface is simple and is cost-effective as well as it has simple installation with the penetration technique with high flexibility with tree-like wiring. While considering the segment, the packaged food industry includes dairy, confectionaries baked goods, and convenience food, all require regular manufacturing that uses AS-Interface. Whereas, AS-Interface cable, the processing flow are easy and smooth in conveying lines. The motors and controllers are connected with AS-Interface for the effective communication between the devices. This industry involves application such as material handling and drives control that propel the growth of the AS-Interface market.

The AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface) is simply integrated in an existing AS-Interface network. AS- interface master represents the connection to the controller or to a host fieldbus system. It is responsible to link the connection, to the higher-level control system with other devices that supports to enable the smooth flow of data and commands given to the slaves. The master device communicates and manages data transfer from the data cable and checks the signals received, that further sets the parameters and sends commands to the slaves, which also monitors the working of the slaves. It enables the effective controlling, monitoring, and execution of the manufacturing process.

Moreover, it helps in monitoring the communication among coupled devices and helps in detecting faults. The Actuator Sensor Interface slave component is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The demand for the Actuator Sensor Interface slave is projected to increases due to its various applications in process industries. The slave is small in size and can be easily integrated within the sensor and actuator. Various slaves are handled by a single master.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3820

Key Players:

The prominent players in the AS-Interface Market are –Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Baumer Electric AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH (Germany), IFM Electronic GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Valmet Corporation (Finland), Schneider Electric S E (France),Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface) market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, Industry, and region. The market is segmented on the basis of component, which is comprised of AS-interface gateway, AS-interface slave, AS-interface cable and AS-interface power supply. AS-interface gateway serves as the link between the sensor/actuator level of AS-Interface and the upper-level bus systems. This enables availability of diagnostics information on safety-relevant input slaves directly in the cyclical I/O data in programmable logic controller. On the other hand, AS-interface cables provide common data and power transition through the use of a single master system. These advantages make this segment popular and also helps in making a positive impact on the market growth of AS-interface.

The market is segmented into application; they are building automation, drive control, and material handling. Replacing simple sensors with AS-Interface sensors and actuators is one of the most popular trends in automation currently. AS-I’s potential to cost-effectively replace the nest of wires that permeates most industrial sites is tremendously appealing across many industries, particularly in building automation. On the other hand, AS-I is vastly in demand in material handling and drive control sectors as it provides with simple integration of the drives into the control system, simple installation system and also helps increase savings in wiring costs and time.

The market is also segmented on the basis of industry. These industries are chemicals, paper, pharmaceuticals, metal and mining, and oil and gas. Many industries utilize AS-I as it provides easy integration for electronic and physical records. Through Actuator Sensor Interface, it is possible to check inventory for any location, and the results can be uploaded to the database, thus significantly saving cost and time. Deploying AS-I enables various industries to achieve operational excellence with increased production and lower maintenance.

Regional Analysis:

The AS-Interface market is extensively segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for the largest market share of close to 40%, thus is currently leading the global AS interface market. The key companies active in this region are ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), and many more.

On the other hand, the Europe market, owing to major AS-Interface manufacturing companies is projected to grow further in the foreseeable years. Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region. South Korea is mainly driven by the increasing AS-interface applications in automobiles, shipbuilding, and mining. AS-Interface proves to be cost-effective and smooth installation are some contributing factors towards the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The prominent players in the AS-Interface Market are ABB Group (Switzerland), Baumer Electric AG (Switzerland), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), and many more.

Emerson Electric Company recently announced the release of Copeland Scroll ZF54K5 compressor which will help facility operators reduce costs and also boost energy efficiency. This move will further strengthen the global position of Emerson in the market and will benefit from global infrastructure growth. The company already holds a dominant position in the market related to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending.

ABB Group, Switzerland has solidified its presence in Chongqing and support the development of the robotics industry in China, by setting up a new robotics application center in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. This move aims to integrate resources in Southwest China by providing robots, application, system integration and related customer service.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of AS-Interface market is being studied for region such as AS-interface a pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global AS interface market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 40%. The Key Vendors such as Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), and many more are the major player in this market. Europe market is owing to major AS-Interface manufacturing companies based out here in 2016. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the AS-Interface market. AS-interface a Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for AS-Interface market. South Korea is mainly driven by the increasing AS-interface applications in automobiles, shipbuilding, and mining, among others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/actuator-sensor-interface-market-3820

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global As-Interface Market: By Component

1.3.2 Global As-Interface Market: By Applications

1.3.3 Global As-Interface Market: By Industry

1.3.4 Global As-Interface Market: By Region

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 As-Interface Market, By Component

Table 2 As-Interface Market, By Applications

Table 3 As-Interface Market, By Industry

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 As-Interface Market: By Component (%)

Figure 3 As-Interface Market: By Applications (%)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com