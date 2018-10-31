Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is expected to grow from USD 109.4 Million in 2017 to USD 3359.05 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 46.3% in the forecast period

Artificial intelligence in aviation sort the information and provide pilot with the best possible options for operation, which is impossible for human being to perform. It is an ability of a machine to gather the information to analyze, process and to respond in directed way.

Some of the market drivers included and analyzed in detail for decision makers reference include – Increasing adoption of machine learning and NLP technologies for virtual assistance, training applications in the aviation sector, increase in the investments by aviation companies and PE investors, rising adoption of cloud-based applications in Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market It is also been found that limited numbers of experts in AI industry is restricting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, offering, application, and geography. Among all technologies, machine learning is likely to hold the largest share of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market during forecast period. Software segment held the largest share of the overall Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market in offering segment in 2017 thanks to the developments in AI software for applications such as surveillance, flight operations, and airport operations.

Among all applications, virtual assistants are expected to hold the largest share of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market throughout the forecast period. AI-based virtual assistants help airline companies to improve their productivity and increase the efficiency of pilots by reducing recurring works, such as changing radio channels, reading wind forecasts, and providing position information on requests. These recurring jobs are taken care by the AI-enabled virtual assistants. Report has segmented the AI market in aviation sector by regions and North America is expected to hold the largest share in Aviation Market in the forecast period, owing to an increased adoption in applications such as Virtual assistance, smart maintenance, manufacturing, and surveillance. Continuous growth in the number of air travelers is also demanding airline companies to adopt AI in their daily operations to enhance their efficiency.

for more information visit:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-aviation-market/1727/