Web Performance Market 2017- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2023

Web Performance Market – Overview

The boom in ecommerce worldwide has given impetus to an increased usage for web performance Market tools. Market reports connected with the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made accessible by Market Research Future who publishes reports on other sectors that have been currently published along with a report on this industry. The expansion of the market is expected to carry on at a 9% CAGR in the forecast period.

The richer level of functionality demanded from websites and apps is one of the primary factors fuelling the growth of the market over the forecast period. Increasing level of performance issues in websites that are online currently need to utilize various web performance Market tools to achieve maximum traffic and thus achieve the objective of the website. The rising adoption of web performance solutions in IT and telecommunication industry verticals is anticipated to motivate the progress of the market optimistically in the upcoming years.

Web Performance Market Key Player:

Some of the key players in the market: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cavisson Systems Inc. (U.S.), CDNetworks (South Korea), Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.), Dynatrace (U.S.), F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Micro Focus International plc. (U.K), Netmagic Solutions (India), Neustar, Inc. (U.S.), New Relic, Inc. (U.S.), ThousandEyes, Inc. (U.S.), and ZenQ (U.S.) among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the market for web performance is segmented by organization size, component, deployment and vertical. The component-based segmentation of the market is divided into services and solution. The solution-based segment is further segmented into Web Performance Market optimization, web performance monitoring, and web performance testing. While, the services segment is further segmented into consulting services, managed services, and implementation services. By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. While, on the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, transportation, IT & telecommunication, automotive and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market for web performance market comprises of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The North American region is projected to be responsible for the major share of the market, while the Asia Pacific region is likely to develop at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The expansion of the market in the North American region is accredited to technological advancements and amplified adoption of web performance market applications through various industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing and IT and telecommunication among others.

Competitive Analysis

The essential success factors and players’ predilections are consistently growing by the strategies being used by market contenders. Besides, the introduction of new products and services will add additional impetus to the market progress. The development of the market is based on the drivers that are radically altering the market backdrop. The enhancement in the products and services is the chief factor escalating the market’s productivity and controlling the trends that are acquiring distinction in the market. The situation for growth plans has stimulated the market for potential new entrants. The growth patterns are modified in tandem to the customer preferences to achieve maximum growth, and in the long run, profitability. The gaps in the market are filled due to the execution of proper supply chain strategies.

Industry Updates:

Aug 2018 as part of the collaboration between Akamai and Rigor will allow Akamai’s customers to easily gain access to Rigor’s synthetic user experience monitoring and website performance optimization solutions that will enable them to assess the performance and accessibility of their applications carefully.

