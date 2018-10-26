Shoe Packaging Market boosting the growth through 2024

Shoe packaging varies from brand to brand, product to product. Casual shoes are available in packages that attract young consumer demographics, while shoe packaging for formal shoes involves elegant box designs and compartments. Likewise, product quality and materials in shoe packaging businesses also differ. Some shoe manufacturers demand for easy-to-dispose satchels, while others will look for sturdy boxes with ergonomic designs. Manufacturers in the global shoe packaging market are, thus, compelled to cater to such diversity, without downgrading the quality of their offerings.

Shoe Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for shoe packaging is expected to witness dynamic growth on the account of – consumer preferences, emergence of sustainable packaging materials, and need for cost-effective designs. In developed countries, many consumers are attracted towards shoes that come in urbane handbags. Such preferences are profitable for growth of shoe packaging market in these regions. Manufacturers of shoe packaging products are also witnessing favorable support from emergence of sustainable materials. Government policies that are promoting the use of eco-friendly packaging is also observed as a driving force for growth of shoe packaging businesses.

Growth of global market for shoe packaging is likely to remain concentrated in the APEJ region. Countries such as China and South Korea are observed as global manufacturing hubs, while vast consumer base in India is also strengthening the presence of APEJ region on the global shoe packaging market. Rapid industrialization in developing regions is also boosting the demand for shoe packaging, while developed markets are witnessing active participation from prominent global players.

North America’s shoe packaging market is expected to emerge as a lucrative region, primarily due to proactive consumer lifestyles that are fuelling the sales of shoes across the US and Canada. Demand for shoe packaging in Western Europe and Latin America is expected to remain stable, while the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region will have a pale imprint on the growth of global shoe packaging market during the forecast period.