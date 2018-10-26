Pratham Education launches All India Mock Test for CLAT 2019

Delhi: Common Law Admission Test or CLAT exam is a centralized test for admission to various National Law Universities in India. The test is conducted by the 19 participating law schools in the rotation, in the order of their establishment. The test is taken after the Higher Secondary Examination or the 12th grade for admission to integrated under-graduation programs in Law.

The two-hour admission test consists of objective type questions on Elementary Mathematics or Numerical Ability, English with Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude and Legal Awareness and Logical Reasoning. CLAT exam has 200 questions for one mark each and they have to be answered in 120 minutes, which leaves, in effect, 36 seconds (approx.) per question.

“Being an aptitude based examination, rather than pure knowledge, time management becomes the key to success. Pratham Education has been the pioneer in the field to train thousands of students aspiring for CLAT and other entrance exams. PRATHAM has been a front-runner in mentoring students for such aptitude-based exams. It is worth mentioning that one PRATHAM student – Goutam Goyal – secured All India Rank 30 in the entrance exam for National Law University, Delhi.” says, Mr. Amandeep Rajgotra, National Product Head – LAW, PRATHAM EDUCATION.

With such a vision to develop more and more students for the exam, Pratham Education has come up with a series of three Mock CLAT test in lines with the actual pattern. It is the endeavor of PRATHAM to make the candidate taste and experience the feel of giving the CLAT before the exam so that the candidate is not oblivion while sitting in the real exam. These comprehensive mock CLAT tests will span over a period of six months (first one being organized in November; second on in December and the final one in April) and will allow the candidate to assess his improvement over the period of time.

“One additional key specialty of these All India Mock CLAT Tests is the “PRATHAM Analysis” wherein even the minutest thing will be informed to the candidate ranging from how much time is spent by the candidate on each question; the difficulty level of the question; the video analysis of each section asked in the exam and much more. Candidates will get the opportunity to mark the question to be answered separately by the teachers possessing expertise in various subjects.” Mr. Rajgotra further added.

And the astonishing aspect of this Mock CLAT Test Series is the fact all this is available for just one-time registration fees of INR 49/- (Indian Rupees Forty-Nine Only). While other CLAT coaching centers are charging an exorbitant amount for Mock CLAT Tests, PRATHAM resolves to bring Mock CLAT Tests to every CLAT aspirant at accessible rates.

One of the primary steps towards success is that you should experience being confident and positive. The spirit and enthusiasm that the candidate possesses should always be high in order to confront challenges boldly. Your thoughts should motivate and strengthen you during your preparation period for an entrance examination. And the All India Mock CLAT Test Series will help you attain that.