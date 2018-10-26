Dual Therapy Stent Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2027

Dual therapy stent is a coronary artery stent that is based on the combined engineering of biotechnology, and drug-eluting stents to perform functions such as accelerated vessel healing and inhibits cell proliferation. Dual therapy stent is considered as next-generation stents. Drug-eluting stent is constructed through the addition of bone marrow-derived CD34þ endothelial progenitor cell capture system on the luminal stent surface.

This technology of dual therapy stent enables them to elute either cytostatic drugs such as everolimus, sirolimus, and zotarolimus or cytotoxic drugs such as paclitaxel which aids in inhibiting of migration and proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells and restenosis. Dual therapy stent is advantageous as compared to drug-eluting stents and bare metal stents as they offer lower rates of in-stent restenosis, and requires subsequent medical interventions. Dual therapy stent is a combination of an abluminal biodegradable drug-eluting coating and a luminal layer.

This advancement modification results in attraction of circulating endothelial progenitor cells which can self-differentiate into endothelium cells. The first dual therapy stent is generated by an additional coating of anti-CD34 antibodies restricted on stent platform to improve deprived endothelialization coupled with drug-eluting stents. This results in binding of antibodies to the CD34 membrane and expressed on cell surface of endothelial progenitor cells to endorse coronary vascular repair process and lowers neointimal hyperplasia.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=572

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Drivers and Restraints

Dual therapy stent market is primarily driven by elevating a number of geriatric population on the global level as they are at high risk of developing arterial disorders. In addition, increasing prevalence and incidence of atherosclerosis pertaining to unhealthy lifestyle and obesity are also driving the growth of the dual therapy stent market. For instance, according to the research conducted, more than 15.8 million individual is suffering from coronary artery disease, and approximately 8 million of them have has heart attack. However, factors such as reduction in the drug-eluting stents pricing, and availability of alternative therapy procedure are the major obstacle to the market growth of dual therapy stent. Increasing preference for drugs over the surgical procedure of stent implants and increased risk of developing late-stage thrombosis are limiting the growth of dual therapy stent market.

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Overview

Dual therapy stent is a modification of previous developed drug-eluting stent which offers enhanced drug delivery and stent flexibility. The key alteration of dual therapy stent includes the combination of drug-eluting stents which addition coating of anti-CD34 antibodies. This results in delivering safety, longer usability, and improved drug efficacy. Since the introduction of dual therapy stents, various technological advancement has been witnessed to generate a product offering accurate delivery of drug and safety concerns.

View Full Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/572/dual-therapy-stent-market

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the dual therapy stent market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of dual therapy stent in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the high prevalence and incidence of coronary artery disease. In addition, presence sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and availability of well-trained healthcare professionals, and proper reimbursement policies are also gardening the growth of dual therapy stent market. The market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show to grow at a higher rate owing to the increasing investment from both public and private bodies, improving healthcare facilities, and presence of large population base coupled with growing elderly population. However, market for dual therapy stent in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of inadequate healthcare infrastructure and low per capita healthcare expenditure.

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global dual therapy stent market are OrbusNeich, ORBUSNEICH Medtronic plc, Alvimedica, B.Braun, Ostial Corporation and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request TOC of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=572