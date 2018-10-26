50% Discount on Chinese Pediatric Drugs: Market Report 2018-2027

Market Reports on China Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “Pediatric Drugs Markets in China” under Life Sciences category. The report offers a collection of china market Trends, china market analysis, cihna business trends and china market size and growth.

China’s demand for Pediatric Drugs has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China’s economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments’ industry bureaus, industry publications, and our in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. PEDIATRIC DRUGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Pediatric Drugs Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Pediatric Drugs Sales Volume

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Producers’ Sales Volume and Market Share

Labor Cost

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investment

Technology Development

IV. PEDIATRIC DRUGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Global Pediatric Drugs Market Overview

China’s Pediatric Drugs Market Overview

Pediatric Drugs Market Overview by Classification

Anti-infective Drugs

Respiratory Drugs

Antipyretic Drugs

Digestive System Drugs

Nutritional Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs

Other Drugs

Pediatric Drugs Import by Classification

Anti-infective Drugs Import

Respiratory Drugs Import

Antipyretic Drugs Import

Digestive System Drugs Import

Nutritional Drugs Import

Central Nervous System Drugs Import

Other Drugs Import

Market Overview by Drug’s Active Principle

Market Overview by Producers

Pricing Trend

