Marketing Automation Software Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global marketing automation software market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the marketing automation software market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global marketing automation software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities in the emerging economies and rising adoption of portable device are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for marketing automation software across various industry verticals such media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail, e-commerce is fueling the growth of the global market.

Due to the high adoption of internet and rising technological advancement in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the marketing automation software market.

In the global Marketing Automation Software Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of portable device, emerging economies and technological advancement in marketing automation software in the region.

The global marketing automation software market is projected to reach USD 6 billion at a CAGR of over 8% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4927

Major Key Players:

• Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.)

• Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Cognizant (U.S.)

• Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Marketo, Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

• Infusion Software Inc. (U.S.)

• SAS (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The North America region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to rising technological enhancements and presence of major players. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest CAGR.

Owing to increase in adoption of advanced mobile and electronic devices. Further, the region comprise of cultural, political, and economic diversity that creates difficult situation for enterprises understand customer behavior.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/marketing-automation-software-market

Segments:

The global marketing automation software market is segmented by solution, deployment, organization size and end-user. Based on the solution segment, the market is bifurcated into campaign management, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile applications, lead management, reporting & analytics, social media marketing and others. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, government, education among others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marketing-automation-software-market-4927

Intended Audience:

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• E-commerce Companies

• Retail Chains

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our clients to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com