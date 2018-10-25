Global Face Bolters Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2018-2028

Face Bolters Market: Introduction

Face bolters are designed to stabilize the face of the designated wall area through rock reinforcement during equipment recovery operations. The face bolters come in a range of sizes and manufacturers are incorporating advanced features that enhance the penetration rate and set-up time along with reliability and reduced life cycle costs. The face bolters are equipped with variable rig positioning that allow end user to conduct operations in different conditions. The high-quality steel is used for manufacturing face bolters and their drill heads for effective bolt installation and ensure reliability and safety. Aligned with focus on future industry needs in mind, the face bolters manufacturers are providing advanced bolting technology as standard on all the new machines. The intelligent features in face bolters help end users for measuring operating conditions such as torque measurement, modules positioning and logging data. The face bolters are available with a variety of head plates, drill head types and inlet manifolds to accommodate a range of customer applications and preferences. The face bolters market is dominated by global players with business diversified and wide product portfolio selling products and services in different sectors. Also, some of the manufacturers sell face bolters under different brand names as per regional and product focus. The face bolters manufacturers conduct business in close cooperation with the customers all over the world to remain ahead of competitors being more proactive and innovative.

Face Bolters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for metals across the globe is consequently expected to drive the growth of the face bolters market. In developing part of the globe, financial development has increased industrialization and per capita income, which will augment the demand for fabricated metals from the automotive, electronics and medical industries. With strong growth expected in the developing countries, the suppliers of face bolters will require robust supply chain networks to compete in the marketplace and ensure the fulfillment of the demand across the globe. Moreover, the government authorities in the region are primarily focusing on promoting industries such as mechanical engineering and manufacturing ultimately impacting Face Bolters positively. In more developed markets, such as the North America and Western Europe, growth in Face Bolters demand will be driven by increasing demand for replacement machines for enhancing production capabilities through easy to use advanced technologies. As the mining industry continues to demand higher levels of safety and productivity for Face Bolters, the market participant major focus will be directed towards developing features to ensure safe and effective use of Face Bolters. The business diversification among major players in Face Bolters market mitigate risk and ensure they are not overly dependent on one specific industry.

Face Bolters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the face bolters market is segmented into:

Diesel

Semi-Electric

On the basis of bolt capacity, the face bolters market is segmented into:

One

Two and above

On the basis of application, the face bolters market is segmented into:

Coal

Metal and Non-Metal

Construction

Face Bolters Market: Regional Outlook

The global face bolters market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, the demand for face bolters in the Western Europe, Japan and North America markets will be largely driven by equipment replacement due to new technologies. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to be the leading regional markets for face bolters in terms of CAGR. China followed by India will play a key role in the overall face bolters demand as both countries are witnessing boom in the mechanical equipment industry. The Latin America and Eastern Europe will also create attractive growth opportunities for face bolters suppliers due to ongoing industrial activities in the region.

Face Bolters Market: Participants

Examples of some of the participants identified across the value chain of the global face bolters market include:

J.H. Fletcher & Co.

Komatsu Mining Corp.

Joy Global Incorporated

Resemin SA

UTS Underground

Blue Heeler Mining

Minova Drilling & Bolting Equipment

MacLean Engineering

Sandvik AB

McDowell Heavy Equipment

