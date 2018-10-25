China Cosmetics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.10% During the Forecast Period (2017-2025)

According to Goldstein Research, in present scenario consumers in China tends to get less influenced by the media advertisement & prefer to gather information of a product through various sources. Also, the sense of safety concerns from using chemical based cosmetics is rising among the consumers, which is leading them to incline towards the organic/natural cosmetic products. Furthermore, the domestic market players in order to seek sales growth, they have started to use traditional Chinese medicine concepts and natural extraction methods in the cosmetic products, which are giving tough competition to the foreign players to retain their customers. China cosmetics market outlook also includes product development, marketing strategy and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, China cosmetics industry can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Fragrances

• Skin Care Products

• Color Cosmetics

• Hair Care Products

• Hygiene Products

By Pricing

• Low and Medium Priced

• Premium-Priced

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Geography

• Tier 1 Cities Cosmetics Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Tier 2 Cities Cosmetics Industry {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Tier 3 Cities Cosmetics Industry {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

“China Cosmetics Market Outlook 2025” contains a detailed overview of the China cosmetics industry. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, a market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, by pricing, and distribution channels.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, China Cosmetics Industry Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Coach, LVMH, Puig, Shiseido, the Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, L’Oréal, Coty, Revlon, Avon Products, Inc., Hermès, Oriflame. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services, and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the China cosmetics industry growth along with the market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players examining possibilities and other stakeholders to bring into line their market-centric approaches according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key queries countered in this China cosmetics market report

• What is the China cosmetics industry size by 2025 and what would be the expected growth rate of sales?

• What are the cosmetics industry trends?

• What are the dynamics which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to cosmetics industry growth?

• Who are the major players in this market space?

• What are the market prospects for the current and entry-level players?

