Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

The aircraft airframe consists of crucial flight control systems that are important for the aircraft operations. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global aircraft airframe maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market that foretells proliferation for this market with 4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2023.

The factors that play a major role in the growth of global aircraft airframe MRO market include outsourcing of airframe MRO and rapid fleet expansion. During the forecast period, the expansion of the existing commercial aircraft fleet, investments made by major market players in the research and development sector, and the increasing needs for airframe maintenance are likely to result in increased MRO activities. Many important market players are trying to come up with innovative ideas focusing on new technique in order to enhance the fuel-efficiency & lifespan of aircraft. That aims to improve the market performance. However, there are factors that can restrain the market growth. Such factors include the increasing retirement of maintenance intensive aircraft and the requirement of the large duration required to carry out aircraft airframe MRO activities.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4197

Major Key Players

Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France),

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore),

HAECO (Hong Kong),

AAR Corp. (U.S.),

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany),

GAMECO (China),

Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkey),

Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT) (Taiwan),

Aviation Technical Services (U.S.),

Sabena Technics (France).

In 2016, these companies accounted for a share of % of the global market.

According to MRFR, The global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%, from 2017 to 2023.

Latest Industry News

West Star Aviation is expanding its recruiting efforts for their rapidly growing MRO network. The company is interested in hiring both experienced and fresh talent to work alongside the experts at one of their nine facilities throughout the USA as well as for their affiliate companies. 26 SEP 2018

Jazz Aviation LP, a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. has been awarded a contract for heavy maintenance work for airBaltic of Latvia. Under the terms of the agreement, Jazz Technical Services, a division of Jazz Aviation LP that is dedicated to maintenance, repair and overhaul (‘MRO’) work will provide airframe maintenance in support of airBaltic’s 12 Q400 NextGen aircraft. 26 SEP 2018

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global aircraft airframe MRO market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Throughout the forecast period, the North American region is expected to dominate the aircraft airframe MRO market because many key players in this market are based in this region, especially in the United States of America (USA), which is the biggest economy in North America and most technologically advanced country. The other important country-specific market in this region is Canada.

According to the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. The key factors for the growth of the market in this region include growing urbanization and more airports in the region, and hence more players in the aviation industry are entering the market. The most important country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

Due to the high density of population, the presence of many key market players and steady technological advancement, Europe also holds the potential of being a strong market for aircraft airframe MRO. The strongest economies in this region that are preferable markets for aircraft airframe MRO are France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe.

Segmentation:

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Aircraft Airframe MRO Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics

Segmentation by Airframe Parts: Fuselage, Wing, Windows & Windshields, Doors, Elevator, and Others.

Segmentation by Aircraft Type: Narrow-body, Wide-body, and Others.

Segmentation by Application: Commercial Air Transport, Business and General Aviation, and Military Aviation.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aircraft-airframe-mro-market-4197

The report for Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.