Oats Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand and Research Report 2023

Market Definition:

The oat is an excellent source of fiber and is made out of oat grains, which is rolled, grounded or steel-cut. The nutritive value of the product is the major driver of this market. Increasing health consciousness and awareness about the health benefits of oats consumption are adding fuel to the growth of this market. Owing to the high demand for oats, manufacturers are focusing on development of various forms of oats to attract the consumers’ attention. The development of oats cookies is gaining poplularity based on surging demand for healthy bakery products. Product promotions also plays a vital role in increasing the sale of oats.

Market Scenario:

The global oats market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application across various industries. Application of oats is also gaining popularity in the personal care industries as oats are found to be beneficial in treating acne and other skin and hair related problems. Technological strides are resulting in improved product quality, which is also adding fuel to the growth of this market. Increasing demand for healthy food ingredients is influencing the growth of oats market, positively.

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.3 % of Oats market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global oats market are The Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Grain Millers, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd (Australia), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), Morning Foods Ltd (U.K.), and Richardson International (Canada)

Regional Analysis

The Global Oats Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. High demand for oats owing increasing health awareness and healthy food consumption trends from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the oats market. The U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, France, and India are the major importers of oats. Developed trading channels and high demand for healthy food are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

