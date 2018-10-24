Dietary Supplements Industry Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share, Margin to 2024

24 Oct 2018: Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 278.02 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A dietary supplement is planned in order to provide the necessary nutrients to the body which may otherwise not be consumed in adequate amount. Dietary Supplements come in several forms such as pills, powders, drinks, energy bars, capsules, etc. Dietary Supplements generally consist of proteins, vitamins, fatty acids, fibers, etc. However, in some circumstances dietary supplements may have risks.a

There are a number of factors that propel the growth of the global Dietary Supplements Market such as increasing awareness regarding the advantages of dietary supplements, maintenance of health, changing lifestyles, medical conditions, doctor recommendations, and rapid innovation in products. On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the market, such as lack of awareness regarding the amount of the supplements and negative publicity & incorrect product claim. Additionally, there are also adverse effects. For instance, consumption of excess amount of Vitamin A as a supplement may cause liver damage, headaches, etc. Large doses of minerals and vitamins may cause nerve damage, nauseas, weight loss, etc. Market may be explored by ingredient type, forms, product, applications, end users, distribution channel, and geography. Dietary Supplements may be explored by ingredient type as Botanicals, Minerals, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Enzymes, and Others. The other ingredients may consist of extracts, concentrate metabolite, etc. In case of ingredients, vitamins were extensively used and held a major share of the dietary supplements market.

Dietary Supplements may be explored by form as powder, liquid and pills or soft gel. The pills or soft gel comprise of two classes the pharmaceutical products and confectionary products. The pharmaceutical products consist of chewable pills, pills and gel caps. The confectionary products consist of gummies, chews and others. Dietary Supplements may be explored by product as Tablets, Gel Caps, Capsules, Liquids, Powder, and Soft Gels. Dietary supplements market may be explored by applications as Additional Dietary Supplements, Medicinal Dietary Supplements, and Sports Nutrition and other specific requirement (anti allergies, beauty supplements, etc.)

Market may be explored by end users as Infants, Adults, Children, Old-Aged and Pregnant Women. Amongst the end user segment, adults accounted for the major share of the market. The factors that attribute to the growth of this sector is the growing use of multivitamin tablets in order to keep up a healthy lifestyle.

Dietary Supplement industry may be explored by end users as pharmacies, health & beauty stores, hypermarket & supermarket, internet and direct selling. Asia-Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to Dietary Supplement Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The factors that attribute to the growth of Asia Pacific market include rising population, increasing disposable income, etc.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Dietary Supplements Industry include BASF SE, Herblife International, Glanbia Plc, Royal DSM N.V., E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, NBTY Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Limited, Amway Enterprises. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

