Automotive Stamping Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 10.8% by 2026

Research Report Insights (RRI) provides better insights on the automotive stamping market in its latest report titled ‘India Automotive Stamping Market by 2026’. In accordance to the report, monetary gain from the automotive stamping market is estimated to expend at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. Automotive stamping can be defined as the process of manufacturing high strength sheet metal automotive components with the help of a sheet metal press. Automotive components include body stamping and non-body stamping components. This is further sub-divided, wherein body stamping components include BIW parts and chassis, while non-body stamping components include engine parts, lighting components, cooling systems, transmission & steering parts, braking & suspension parts, electrical parts, safety equipment & seating systems and fuel delivery emission & filtration. Estimates that India’s automotive stamping market is presently valued at US$ 3,734.9 Mn. In the due course of ten-year forecast period, the market is projected to soar at 10.8% CAGR and bring in nearly US$ 10,400 Mn by 2026

Automotive stamping is accomplished in mainly three processes, namely progressive die stamping, transfer stamping and tandem stamping. Progressive die stamping is primarily used by auto component manufacturers in India in making body stamping and non-body stamping parts. Heavy sheet metal is fed into the press with various stations operating successively, one after another. The raw material is automated to be fed in the coil form under skillful supervision. Progressive die stamping is chiefly used for less complex press operations. Transfer stamping is comparatively more difficult than the other two processes. High level of precision is needed in its operational activities as a single press allows the entire die process to be completed on the blank or coil. Thus, complete automation is required for transfer stamping. In tandem stamping, the process of transferring the sheet from the press to more than one stamping operation mode (at different stations) is automated.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114813/Automotive-Stamping-Market

India Automotive Stamping Market is expected to accelerate with the expanded CAGR of 10.8% over 2026 for the rising automobile production: RRI

The government’s initiative to endorse the automotive components industry in order to help OEMs increase investments in automotive production is expected to spur robust growth for the automotive stamping market over the forecast period. India is envisaged to be an automotive hub due to the rising demand for production of automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles. Consequently, the demand for stamping components is expected to accelerate proportionately. Thus, investing in the automotive stamping market holds good prospects for OEMs and tier I and II players.

By 2016 end, the automotive stamping market in India is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the automotive stamping market is expected to register noteworthy Y-o-Y growth due to the rising production of vehicles across the nation.

Some of the other factors driving the automotive stamping market are: the growing production of vehicles in the domestic market and growth in export sales of automotive components. However, manufacturers inclining towards the ones adapting new technologies in the manufacturing process may hinder market growth. Automakers face several challenges, such as the relatively high cost and complications in handling advanced equipment, which are restraining factors in the automotive stamping market.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114813/Automotive-Stamping-Market

The automotive stamping market is segmented on the basis of stamping type, vehicle type, raw material, process type and product type. By stamping type, the market is segmented into cold stamping and hot stamping. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. By raw material, the market is segmented into steel, aluminum and others. Based on the process, the market is classified as progressive die stamping, transfer stamping and tandem stamping. By product type, the automotive stamping market is segmented into body stamping and non-body stamping components.

The report analyses the automotive stamping market in terms of value (US$ Mn) by stamping type, vehicle type, raw material, process type and product type. The report presents perceptive figures regarding market dynamics, value chain, cost structure analysis, current trends, market estimation and forecast and competitive landscape.

Market players covered in this report include Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., Cosma International (India) Private Limited, Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited, Harsha Engineers Limited, Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt Ltd, JBM Group, Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited, Omax Auto Ltd., Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Surin Automotive Private Limited, Skh Metals Limited and Caparo India.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114813/Automotive-Stamping-Market