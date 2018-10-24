3D Scanning Market to Show impressive growth by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “3D Scanning Market By Technology (Laser, White Light, CMM, others), By Range (Short, Mid, Long), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Inspection, others), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Others) – Forecast (2018- 2023)”, the market is driven by the use of 3D scanners in several industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, medical, and entertainment.

Americas has a major share in the 3D Scanning Market during the forecast period. It is expected to reach $4,432 million at a CAGR of 4.5%. The region consists of developed countries such as United States and Canada. US holds the major share of 3D scanners, followed by Canada. 3D scanners is mostly used by the automotive sector in the Americas. The automotive production in the US creates a scope for the 3D scanner suppliers for improving their customer base in the automotive industry. The aerospace sector is another key application that makes use of 3D scanning. NASA is planning to set up a system for 3D printing and assembling structures in space. 3D scanners are also being used by doctors in the region.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

Reverse engineering is described as the process of scanning a physical object to create its virtual model in a computer aided design file. 3D scanning has been used in Reverse engineering recently. It can be used to improve efficiency. Reverse innovation projects have been used by many organizations to understand their competitor’s products in order to improve their product portfolio by enhancing customer preferred features. 3D scanning technology can be used to incorporate the optimized process to get a new product design. Reverse engineering has started becoming prominent in growing markets post higher penetration in US and European markets.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

•3D scanning contains risk factors for different projects such as brownfield or revamping projects along with deployment of modular construction methods where schedule sensitivity is needed.

•3D scanning is vital in analyzing the design and engineering plans to resolve the conflicts in existing conditions.

•Reality Computing can complement the development of new technological avenues for 3D digitizers.

Key players of the 3D Scanning Market

Carl Zeiss is the leading company in the 3D Scanning Market. The other players include Hexagon Metrology, Mitutoyo, GOM, and FARO. Carl Zeiss develops products for test and measurement. Mitutoyo is a Japanese multinational corporation that manufactures electronic and digital measuring tools. GOM manufactures optical measurement equipment for 3D scanning and measurement. FARO Technologies has launched the new series of X-Series Laser Scanner Focus 3D with a scanning range of 30 meters.

3D Scanning Market is segmented as below

3D scanners are used in industries such as industrial, automotive, medical, to capture precise measurement and ensure high quality products.

A. 3D Scanning Market By Type

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

B. 3D Scanning Market By Technology Type

1. Laser Scanners

1.1. Time of Flight

1.2. Phase Based

1.3. Others

2. Structured Light Scanners

3. Optical Scanners

4. Machine Vision Devices

5. White Light Scanning Devices

6. Photogrammetry Devices

7. 3D CT or MRI Scanners

8. Theodolite devices

9. Coordinate Measuring Machines

10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners

11. Others

C. 3D Scanning Market By Scanning Range

1. Short Range Scanner (1 Meter and 2 Meter).

D. 3D Scanning Market By End Use Application

1. Reverse Engineering

2. Quality Inspection

3. Rapid Prototyping

4. Digital Preservation

5. Augmented Reality

6. Virtual Reality

7. Computer Graphics

8. Assessment/Investigation of incident

8.1. Fire Scene Investigation/ Reconstruction

8.2. Crime Scene Investigation/ Reconstruction

8.3. Facial Reconstruction

8.4. Forensic Anthropology

9. Advanced Surfacing

10. Structural Deformation and Volumetric Analysis

11. Topographical Surveys

12. Plant Layouts

13. Packaging

14. Non Destructive Testing

15. Designing After Market Replacement Parts

16. Others

E. 3D Scanning Market By End Use Industry

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Marine (Sonar Bases 3D Scanner Market)

2.1. Single Beam

2.2. Multi- Beam

2.3. Robust Multi-Beam

3. Healthcare

4. Industrial Engineering

5. Automotive

6. Education

7. Architecture

8. Oil & Gas

9. Multimedia & Entertainment

10. Forensic

11. Consumer Products

12. AR & VR

13. Jewelry

14. Art & Design

15. Archaeology & Culture

16. Construction

16.1. Engineering

16.2. Civil Survey

16.3. Facility Management

F. 3D Scanning Market By Geography (covers 26+ countries)

G. 3D Scanning Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. MAPTEK PTY LTD.

2. TOPCON CORPORATION

3. FARO TECHNOLOGIES

4. NIKON METROLOGY INC.

5. GOM MBH

6. BRUKER CORPORATION

7. CARL-ZEISS

8. LEICA GEOSYSTEMS, LLC (HDS DIVISION)

9. TRIMBLE NAVIGATION

10. MICRO-EPSILON

11. MITUTOYO CORPORATION

12. 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

13. SOLUTIONIX CORPORATION

14. LASER DESIGN INC.

15. BASIS SOFTWARE INC. (SURFACER)

16. AMETEK CORPORATION

17. Company 17+

