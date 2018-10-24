2018 Industry Forecast – Industrial DeNOx Systems Market Professional Survey Report

Over the next five years, Reports And Markets projects that Industrial DeNOx Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, Reports And Markets studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Industrial DeNOx Systems Market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial DeNOx Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Reports And Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Selective Catalytic Reduction
- Selective Non-catalytic Reduction
Segmentation by application:
- Power Plants
- Gas Turbines
- Waste Incineration Plants
- FCC Units in Refineries
- Steel Mills
- Calcination Plants
- Nitric Acid Plants
- Cement Plants
- Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.
The key players covered in this report:
- CECO Environmental
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- GE Power
- Yara International
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
- Ducon Environmental Systems
- Hitachi Zosen Inova AG
- ANDRITZ Group
- Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- Tri-Mer Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Industrial DeNOx Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Industrial DeNOx Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Industrial DeNOx Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Industrial DeNOx Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Industrial DeNOx Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
