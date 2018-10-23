SAP Sales and Distribution Introduction | Why SAP SD?

SAP Sales and Distribution

SAP Sales and Distribution is one of the major components of the SAP ERP system and is used for shipping, billing, sale, and transportation of products and services within the company.

SAP Sales and Distribution Module is part of the SAP Logistics Module, which enables customer relationship to increase sales billing of sales order and product or service. This module is very close to other modules such as SAP Material Management and PP.

Major Key Parts in SAP SD

The Major Key components in SAP Sales and Distribution module are:

Customer and Vendor Master Data

Transportation of products

Shipping of Material

Contract Handling and Management

Sales Activities

Sales Support

Information System

Billing related

Credit Management

Foreign Trade

SAP Sales and Distribution – Organizational Structure

The SAP provides many components to complete SAP Sales and Distribution Organizational structure, such as SAP Sales Areas, Distribution Channels, Divisions. The SAP SD company structure consists mainly of two phases.

second is to link each element as per requirement.

Creation of Organization elements in SAP system.

On the structure of the company in the SD module, the Sales Company is at the highest level and is responsible for the distribution of goods and services. The SAP recommends the sale of the company in the minimum division of the company structure. This facilitates the reporting process to facilitate and ideally, it should have a single sales company.

The next level distribution channel, which informs the media that distributes products and services to the company’s end users. Partition in a company structure, which refers to a product or service line in the same organization.

An entity called an entity required to process an order in a sales area. It includes a sales company, a distribution channel and a division.

In SAP SD infrastructure, each sales company is assigned a company code. Then the distribution channel and divisions are allocated to the sales company and to do more than anything else.

In the first stage of an SD company structure, the sales company is assigned to a company code and then define the distribution for a distribution channel and sales firm.

The following diagram shows the organizational structure of the Sales and Distribution Module