Milking Robots Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Size, Key Players By 2025

22 Oct 2018: Global Milking Robots Market size is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2025. A milking robot is a type of rural robot which performs milking of dairy cows without human work. The milk production industry has seen an increase in herd size and demand for milk in the past few years. Automation and robotics technology has increased the production capacities and operational efficiencies of milk producers. Milking robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The primary applications of milking robot systems include cleaning teats, collecting & routing animals and milking operations. The implementation of milking robots in dairy industry requires high initial investments, skilled & knowledgeable farmers and efficient management tools for the uninterrupted & effective use of technologies.

In the market, various types of milking robot are available such as single-stall unit, multi-stall unit, rotary system, and others. These systems are designed as per requirements of dairy farmers. The “multi-stall unit” is expected to hold the highest market share in the upcoming years due to the increasing herd size in dairy industries. Moreover, the “rotary system” is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate in the upcoming period. The “single-stall unit” is held the largest market share in 2016.Herd size refers to the total number of animals in a dairy farm. The market is classified by herd size such as up to 100 animals, between 100-1000 animals, and above 1000 animals. The adoption of milking robot’s system is dependent on the number of animals in dairy farms.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/milking-robots-market/request-sample

The “between 100-1000 animals” and “above 1000 animals” segments are anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to benefits such as increased efficiency and performance provided by systems used for this herd size. The factors that play an important role in the growth of milking robot market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing number of dairy farms across the globe, increasing milk yield, growing demand for milk & milk products, need for automation, high labor cost, technological advancement and growing dairy industry. Moreover, significantly rising herd size and introduction of advanced & innovative automation technologies are driving the growth of market in the upcoming period.

In addition, increasing adoption of automation in the dairy industry and increasing labor costs are anticipated to boost the growth of market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the other high pricing are negatively impacting the growth of milking robots industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on type of robot system, herd size, components and geography.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/milking-robots-market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the next couple of years due to the increasing demand for milk products & milk and growing herd sizes in developing countries such as India and China. Additionally, increasing adoption of various automatic milking systems, technological advancements, growing dairy farms and increasing awareness among farmers regarding various latest automatic milking technologies are the factors driving the growth of market in this region.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the milking robots market include DeLavalInc., GEA Group AG,BouMatic, Lely Holding S.A.R.L., Fullwood Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., SCR Dairy Inc., BouMatic LLC, Afimilk Ltd., Hokofarm Group B.V., S.A. Christensen & Co., DairyMaster Ltd. and Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/robotics

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com