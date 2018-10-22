High Deployment Cost is Hampering the Growth of Marketing Analytics Software

The report “Marketing Analytics Software Market by Application (Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO Marketing, Pay Per Click Marketing, Display Marketing, Video Marketing, Content Marketing), by Deployment (On-Premises, Hosted) – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the global marketing analytics software market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.

Marketing analytics software is becoming the essential tool in each industry for the analysis of consumer behavior. It improves the effectiveness of each marketing program by measuring result and understanding what works best. It analyzes the marketing budget allocated for online marketing activity, by knowing the best Return on Investment (ROI). Using marketing analytics software allows marketers to be more efficient at their jobs and minimize the wastage of dollars.

However, the marketing analytics software increases the efficiency of the marketing campaign and as well as decrease the marketing spending. But, still the managers are reluctant to invest into the software. The reason why most of the managers are not using the software is because they are reluctant to use the analytics software or they lack the skill in order to use it. This factor is acting barrier in the growth of the global marketing analytics software market. Thus, there is need to create awareness about the software and its benefits across the mangers of the enterprises.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global marketing analytics software market by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by application in marketing methods: social media marketing, email marketing, SEO marketing, pay per click marketing, display marketing, video marketing, content marketing; by deployment model: on-premises and hosted: by end users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and enterprises.

Besides, the report also gives the detail insights about the usage of the marketing analytics software across the verticals such as retail, consumer packaged goods, high-tech manufacturing, energy & utility, BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, and media & entertainment.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global marketing analytics software market to grow from $1.20 billion in 2014 to $2.10 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.84%.

In terms of regions, NA is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, whereas LA and Europe are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

