According to the new market research report “Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market by Type, Technology, Output (Linear and Threshold), Industry (Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Utilities, Medical, Railways), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, the Hall-Effect current sensor market is expected to grow from USD 906.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,473.7 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2023. The factors driving the growth of this market are the continuous technological advancements, growing use of fully integrated and programmable current sensors, advantage of galvanic isolation-based Hall-Effect current sensors, and growing demand for intelligent Hall-Effect current sensors.

“Hall-Effect current sensor market for closed-loop current sensors expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Hall-Effect current sensor market for closed-loop current sensor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Closed-loop current sensors help end users by providing higher accuracy and faster response time for current sensing applications.

“Hall-Effect current sensor market for the automotive industry to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023”

The automotive industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the overall Hall-Effect current sensor market between 2017 and 2023. In the automotive industry, current measurement is required for applications such as current control, protection of devices from overcurrent, and power management including control of motor drives, converter control, overcurrent protection, and battery management. The growing demand for eco-friendly electric and hybrid electric vehicles in the automotive industry would drive the Hall-Effect current sensor market.

“Asia Pacific expected to lead the Hall-Effect current sensor market between 2017 and 2023”

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest size of the Hall-Effect current sensor market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, where there is a rising need for power management. With the growing trend of cloud connectivity in APAC, industries would adopt Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-based current sensors for current measurement applications in this region.

The major players operating in the Hall-Effect current sensor market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Allegro MicroSystems LLC (USA), Asahi Kasei Microdevice Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Melexis NV (Belgium), LEM Holding SA (Switzerland), TDK Corporation (Japan), and Kohshin Electric Corporation (Japan).