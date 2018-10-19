Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2024

Axiom MRC Added an, “Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Report, By Technology and Application – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Heparin is a medication which is used as an anticoagulant (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism & arterial thromboembolism and is mostly used for treatment of heart attacks.

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Analysis:

The global heparin coated medical device market is expected to witness a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.The major factor attributed to the rising demand of heparin coated medical devices in the healthcare industry rising increasing expenses on research and development.

High investments in research and development activities to analyse the underlying science behind heparin coating technologies and how the body responds to them further boost the market. The major factor restraining the growth of the market during the projected period is the excessive cost of the products and lack of medical expertise.

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Segmentation as Following:

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market by Technology:

• Ionically Bonded Heparin

• Covalently Bonded Heparin

• Physically Entrapped Heparin

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market by Application:

• Cardiovascular

• General Surgery

• Orthopaedics

• Others including Dentistry.

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market by Device Type:

• Implantable Devices

• Surgical Instruments

• Catheters and Other Devices.

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market by Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report.

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Leading Partners:

Some of the key participants in the heparin coated medical device market are Medtronic, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC, Vygon Group, Maquet Getinge Group, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Surmodics, Inc, Corline Systems, AB, Jotec GmbH, Baxter International, Inc, Spire Corporation, etc.

