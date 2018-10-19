Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Future Demand, Opportunities and Forecast up to 2024

Axiom MRC Added an, “Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Report, By Blood Processing Devices, Consumables, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Blood processing is a technique required to prepare and identify the blood and blood products, to check their suitability for therapeutic, prophylactic or other in-vivo or in-vitro purposes.

Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Analysis:

• Blood processing devices and consumables are widely used in the storage, dispensation, and administration of donated blood. Several blood storage and extraction devices such as blood bags, lancets, freezers, and refrigerators are used for the storage of large amount of blood for extended period.

• The global blood processing devices and consumables market has gained remarkable growth owing to increasing aging population and rise in diseases related to blood transfusion.

• Continuing research and studies demonstrating positive results is widening the scope of blood processing devices and consumables for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

• Global blood processing devices and consumables market is hampered by lack of blood processing infrastructure in low-income countries and severe regulatory guidelines. Moreover, high capital investment and steep operational costs are also creating an aversion among vendors of blood processing devices and consumables.

Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Segmentation as Following:

BPD&C Market by Blood Processing Devices:

• Blood Bank Freezers

• Blood Warmers

• Blood Grouping Analysers

• Blood Bank Refrigerators

• Haematocrit Centrifuges

• Blood Cell Processors.

BPD&C Market by Consumables:

Based on consumables, this market is segmented into blood lancets, coagulation and blood grouping reagents, blood filters vials, blood collection tubes and needles, microscopic slides and strainers, blood administration sets, blood bags, sedimentation tubes and haematology reagents.

BPD&C Market by End Users:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Clinics Academic Institutes

• Blood Banks

BPD&C Market by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa.

BPD&C Market Leading Partners:

blood processing devices and consumables market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beurer GmbH, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Grifols International, Haemonetics Corporation, Immucor, Inc., Macopahrma SA, Roche Holdings AG and Terumo Corporation among others.

