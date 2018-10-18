Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Trends Analysis, Outlook and Innovation Forecast to 2025

18th October, 2018- Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market is expected to witness significant growth over forecast year. Rising penetration of bringing your own device (BYOD) in professional institutions & organizations, coupled with high adoption of mobile devices are expected to fuel the market growth. Other driving factors include increasing collaboration and communications technology outsourcing and growing dependency on IP networks and services among third party users.

Top Key Manufacturers of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market are :-

Cisco Systems

Computer Science Corporation

BT Group

West Corporation

Other

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market by Product Type:

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Conferencing

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market by Applications:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Consumer Goods & Retail

Geographical Analysis of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market:-

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

UCS is an integrated communication package that is built into one single module. The package bundling includes real-time communication services such as data sharing, call controlling, voice over IP (VoIP) telephony, instant messaging, video conferencing and other package services such as SMS, email, fax, and voicemail. UCS has gained importance in extensive and exhaustive applications both for business and local services. The UCS package can unify and automate the user experience across many devices. Numerous IT-dependent enterprises struggle to keep up pace with quick technological changes. The growing trend of IT-consumerization has fostered workforce management evolution via BYOD and similar trends such as bring your own PC (BYOPC), bring your own technology (BYOT), and bring your own phone (BYOP).

This concept helps to connect personal devices such as a laptop, PCs, smartphones and tablets to an organization’s vertical network, which helps the employee to gain network access from remote locations through their own devices. This has led to greater operational, organizational and financial benefits.A major driving force behind BYOD is the new attitude of self-sufficiency IT among the employees who already own their personal gadgets. Rapid adoption of iPads, lightweight ultrabooks and wide screened laptops are paving the way for BYOD adoption across several workstations. There are different types of UCS such as presence technology and enterprise messaging, video conferencing, telephony and online meetings. Growing adoption of UCS mainly from service enterprises for core business tasks owing to flexibility, scalability and high level of availability (HA) are likely to boost market demand over the forecast period.

The global UCS market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region. Product outlook includes cloud-based or hosted unified communications and on-premise unified communication. The application outlook includes several industry verticals as end users such as healthcare, enterprises, government, education and others. The regional classification of the global market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world (RoW).Cloud-based UCS has taken over on-premises technology and several businesses have adopted cloud-based communications and phased out on-premises technology owing to several reasons. These include low CAPEX of hosted & cloud-based UCS, lower capital expenditure and negligible hardware costs except for personalized phones.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By Regulatory Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By Service Type Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By Equipment Type Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By Service Contract Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By Service Provider Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By End-User Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Companies Company Profiles Of The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Industry

