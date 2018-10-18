Super Yacht’s 600 Horsepower Pursuit 2870 Will Give You The Best Fishing Trip Yet

Super Yacht Dubai

Super Yacht introduces the USA made 600 Horsepower Pursuit 2870 qualifies as a pure fishing machine for all seasons. It is versatile and offers the best of both worlds. The 2870 is tilted forward effortlessly with wiring for installation and servicing for electronics to simplify life. The Pursuit 2870 could be even taken on rough seas. With its wealth of convenience it serves not just as a fishing boat but also to spend downtime on water which is enjoyable for everyone.

It is a sleek fishing rental boat in Dubai that has a command and control center. The Pursuit 2870 features a V-berth, pressure water sink, day gallery with ice box and portable stove. There are many fishing features with good space which includes fresh water sink, large fish box, rigging station and cutting board. The 2870 guarantees a dry boat although the chop may be sloppy. The V-berth is made up of filler cushions and can comfortably sleep two.

Beginners and professional anglers will find the Pursuit 2870 will give them an excellent fishing trip from snappers, barracudas and cobia. Trolling and bottom fishing are very popular types of fishing and squid baits are likely to attract a variety of fish. It is one of the most comfortable fishing boats that will direct anglers to the best fishing grounds. The center console boasts a high performance, top-notch offshore model. It consists of stylish design and comforts and it is definitely worthy amongst serious anglers.

The Director of Super Yachts stated that, “If fishing is something that you enjoy we will offer you one of the best fishing trips of your lifetime. It is also an excellent way to relax either alone or with friends”.

The Director further states, “Our boats are fully equipped with a seasoned captain and crew to assure our anglers of a fulfilling fishing experience”.

About Us

Super Yacht is a dynamic yacht charter company in Dubai, offering luxury, comfort and adventure. We have a passionate team that will warmly welcome you aboard and let you have a once in a lifetime experience. We are dedicated to creating a hospitable and safe atmosphere whether you are out on a romantic cruise, day out with family, celebrating a birthday, sightseeing or adventure sailing. We want to deliver the best that marine leisure has to offer. For more information, visit our website on http://www.superyachtdubai.com.