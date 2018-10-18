Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to Gain Traction with Increasing Demand for Advanced IVD techniques such as lab on a chip, companion diagnostics and point-of-care tests

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow at the growth rate of 6.2% to reach USD 89.8 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 96 pages.

In vitro diagnostics include medical products which are used to collect, prepare and examine specimens such as blood, urine, tissue samples that are removed from the human body. The USFDA categorized IVD into three categories such as Class I IVDs includes microbiological culture media and instruments, Class II Pregnancy self-tests, Class III covers FISH and genetic tests that are utilized to diagnose sexually transmitted diseases and Class IV includes blood donors for infectious diseases. These categories usually comprise pathology tests and IVD instrumentation to conduct the testing on tissue samples and human bodily fluids to assist in clinical diagnosis.

Furthermore, IVD offers many advantages such as it enables to detect early stage cancers, increasing cancer survival rates greatly and thus overall patient outcomes. Such factors would in turn further boost the utilization of in vitro diagnostics techniques by end-users, leading to drive the market growth. In terms of application segment covers the market analysis for Immunochemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hemostasis, and others. Immunochemistry segment recorded highest share of the total market, accounted for USD 8.63 billion in 2016. The segment is continuing to dominate the market over the forecast period. Product segment is divided into instruments and reagents.

Companies operating in this business segments are strongly engaged in developing novel and effective in-vitro diagnostic kits for the diagnosis of various life threatening disease conditions. Key players such as Abbott Lab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Alere, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. and others. Strategic merger and acquisitions is one of the most effective strategic among key players to expand their presence or market share in this market. In April 2017, Abbott announced merger with Alere, Inc., leader of point of care diagnostic industry. This acquisition will help Abbott to expand its product offering in in-vitro diagnostic segment.

Market, by application: Immunochemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Hemostasis;

Market, by products: Instruments and Reagents;

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World; Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, and China.

Siemens

Danaher Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

bioMérieux

Abbott

