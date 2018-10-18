Global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market is expected to reach XX USD Mn by 2024 with a growing CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2024

A market review on Follicular lymphoma treatment requirements and consumer demands

Follicular lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which attacks B-lymphocytes of human body severely. Follicular lymphoma is the most common type and indolent type of lymphoma. Follicular lymphoma is diagnosed by biopsy, blood tests, and X-rays among others. Follicular lymphoma can be treated with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplant.

The market for follicular lymphoma treatment is booming with factors such as rise in number of cases of follicular lymphoma, family history of blood disorders, increase in R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs, and technological advancements in disease diagnosis. Moreover, promising pipeline products, innovation of newer therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, and government initiations for the cancer management are expected to boost the market. However, strict regulatory policies for drug approval, the high cost of treatment, and adverse side effects associated with the treatment are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global market of follicular lymphoma treatment is divided into following categories-

1. Treatment type

• Chemotherapy

o Alkylating Agents

o Nucleoside Analogues

o Anthracycline Derivatives

o Others

• Radiotherapy

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Stem Cell Transplantation

2. Route of administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Others

3. End-users

Hospitals, retail pharmacies, oncology centers and academic research institutes

And lastly, on the basis of geographical regions, the global market has five major regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is growing at notable rate due to increase in the prevalence of follicular lymphoma, increase in R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs, and an increase in healthcare expenditure in this region.

European market significantly growing due to the adoption of newer therapies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the prevalence of follicular lymphoma due to change in lifestyle in the region.

While Asia-Pacific follicular lymphoma treatment market has a lucrative growth owing to the large patient pool, increase in awareness about lymphoma treatment, and government initiations for the prevention of cancer are expected to fuel the market in this region.

Some of the key market players are Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Epizyme Inc. (U.S.), Bristol Myers Squibb (U.S.), Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.) are name to few. In 2017, U.S. FDA approved Bayer AG’s Aliqopa (Copanlisib) for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

Most of the international players are actively involved in the development of newer products. Moreover, rising adoption of monoclonal antibodies for targeted therapies propels the follicular lymphoma treatment market. Furthermore, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, product approvals, and product launchings are the strategies followed by the market players for gaining larger revenue share in follicular lymphoma treatment market. For instance, in 2017, Health Canada approved Roche’s Gazyva (Obinutuzumab) for patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future follicular lymphoma treatment market outlook worldwide? What trends are affecting the global market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the follicular lymphoma treatment globally?

• What are the key, high growth markets that follicular lymphoma treatment manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the follicular lymphoma treatment currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of follicular lymphoma treatment?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of follicular lymphoma treatment?

