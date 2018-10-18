Array Instruments Market: Rising Use of Array Instruments in Several Industries to Drive Growth

The global array instruments market is anticipated in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to find companies making substantial investment in system automation for reaping rich benefits in terms of revenue growth and ease of operation. Some of the prominent names of the market, viz. Molecular Devices, Affymetrix, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. could make their presence known in the industry. Merger and acquisition could be commonly adopted by players as a primary business strategy for securing a strong foothold in the market. In May 2018, Edico Genome was acquired by Illumina, Inc. for acceleration of genomic data analysis.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-array-market.html

TMR envisions the global array instruments market to expand to a US$1.12 bn by the completion of 2020. Having led the market in the recent past, DNA microarrays could continue with their dominance in terms of market share for the next few years. Geographically, the global market is foreseen to witness the rise of North America as a region with commanding growth.

Demand for array instruments is foretold to gain momentum in its rise due to increasing need for early detection and diagnosis of different cancer types. In addition to this, laboratory automation testifying a phenomenal rise because of the important role played by robotics could support the demand in the world array instruments market. Overall growth of the market could be stimulated by increasing applications of array instruments in various fields including life sciences and drug discovery.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=495

Widely accepted technology, DNA microarrays are expected to gather pace in the world array instruments market on the basis of demand. They are traditionally employed in a number of applications. Furthermore, their enhanced accuracy and precision could push adoption in the coming years. In glycomics analysis, microarrays could be adopted as a powerful tool. The market is prophesied to gain impetus on the back of the rise of personalized medicine and targeted therapy.

Intensifying level of competition from new and budding technologies is predicted to challenge the growth of the international array instruments market. Plummeting adoption rate in developing regions and lack of sufficient number of data analysis tools could also hamper market growth in the near future.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=495

Nonetheless, rapid rise in the use of array instruments in several end-use industries such as forensic, agriculture research, and veterinary is prognosticated to set the tone for valuable growth in the global market. Besides DNA microarrays, other technologies such as protein microarrays could collect high demand in the foreseeable future. This could be on account of their high resolution and sensitivity and improved accuracy in the determination of protein-protein interactions (PPIs).

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/