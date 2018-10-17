Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2015 to 2021

With the increasing vehicles on the road, the demand for safety has been increasing among consumers and government. Passenger cars meet with most of the road accidents every year either due to non-attention of the driver or poor light conditions on the road. To combat this issue passenger car manufacturers have been equipping the high-end new vehicles with night vision system and driver monitoring system.

Together known as active safety systems, night vision system and driver monitoring system are used in passenger cars. Night vision system and driver monitoring systems are mainly installed in premium and luxury cars play an important role in preventing road accidents. Night vision system equips vehicle driver with better vision while driving during night or in dark weather conditions. It also enables the driver to view the path which is beyond the reach of vehicle’s headlight. The driver monitoring system on the other hand, uses infrared sensors to monitor driver’s attentiveness. Driver Monitoring System includes a charged coupled device (CCD) camera placed on the steering column which tracks eyes of the drivers with infrared LED detectors. The system warns the driver by flashing lights and warning sounds if the driver loses attention on the road and accidental situation is detected. The system applies automatic brakes to the vehicle if the same is not done by the driver in accidental situations.

The developed countries have comparatively greater number of premium and luxury passenger cars as compared to the developing country, due to which they have large market for night vision system and driver monitoring system. However, with the growing demand for luxury cars in the developing countries, the demand for night vision system and driver monitoring system is increasing. Night vision system had a larger market share as compared to the driver monitoring system. High price is major restraint for the night vision system and driver monitoring system market; however the increasing global per capita income is reducing its impact.

The increasing demand for luxury cars and safety awareness are the key market drivers for advanced night vision system and driver monitoring system market. The New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is a government car safety program which is being implemented in every important country around the globe to evaluate new automobile designs for performance against various safety threats. The program gives rating to the passenger cars based on the safety level offered by them. The increasing number of countries implementing NCAP is presenting growth opportunities for the global night vision system and driver monitoring system. The U.S. Department of Transportation assesses its vehicle safety programs which is making the safety rules for vehicle manufacturers more stringent. Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program, a safety assessment program based on NCAP model is expected to be implemented in India by the end of 2014.

Among regions, Europe dominated the global night vision system and driver monitoring system market, followed by North America. The European night vision system and driver monitoring system market is facing challenges due to weak economic conditions, however it is retaining its growth on account of improving economy and regaining of customer confidence. The major companies operating in night vision system and driver monitoring system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Omron Corporation and Magna Electronics.

