Core HR Software Market 2018 -2025 : Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report

17 October 2018: In 2017, the global Core HR Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Core HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM (US)
- Oracle Corp (US)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Ultimate Software Group
- Automatic Data Processing (US)
- Ceridian HCM (US)
- Corehr (Ireland)
- Employwise (India)
- Paychex (US)
- Paycom Software (US)
- Sumtotal Systems (US)
- Workday (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Benefits and Claims Management
- Payroll and Compensation Management
- Personnel Management
- Learning Management
- Pension Management
- Compliance Management
- Succession Planning
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Telecom and IT
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Core HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Core HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Core HR Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year.