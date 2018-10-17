APAC Electrosurgical Devices Market Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Overview:

Electrosurgical device uses electrical current during surgical procedures for cutting, coagulating, devitalizing and thermo fusion of tissue. These devices are used in a variety of medical disciplines, including abdominal surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology, pneumology and urology. Electrosurgical devices are classified into two types such as bipolar and monopolar devices. These devices improve safety and ease of use during surgery.

Asia Pacific Electrosurgical Device Market size was around USD 0.7 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors driving the market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as ocular, cardiovascular, stroke, obesity, cancer, diabetes, gastric diseases, intestinal illnesses, and other infections, rising aging population, growing awareness about surgical techniques among people, rising demand for minimally invasive devices and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, increasing investments for R&D activities, growing adoption of technologically advanced products, and introduction of advanced surgery techniques like robotic surgery and laser surgery which is expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent government policies for product approval and high cost of devices are expected to restrain the growth rate for Asia Pacific Electrosurgical Devices Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Electrosurgical Device market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the growth of medical image analysis software market and is projected to grow the highest during the forecast period. The development is for the most part determined by the rising economies and increment in interest in the human services division.

Major companies in the market are Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.) (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)) Olympus Corporation (Japan) Covidien plc. (Medtronic) (Ireland).

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

