SHUKR Abayas an Ideal Solution to Any Fashion Challenge

With more and more women wanting to feature western styles in their wardrobes, SHUKR makes it easy to find an abaya for any occasion.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognized contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did with the creation of SHUKR Islamic Clothing in 2001. While new modest and Islamic clothing companies are popping up all around the world, Sillwood still thinks that SHUKR has a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles that will appeal to Muslims and people wishing to dress modestly for any occasion.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear.

“Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles,” says Sillwood. “As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it is our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident.”

SHUKR abayas are unique because they combine the simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics with the decorative flair of geometric patterns, elaborate designs and a range of fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in any country.

With the demand for modern Islamic clothing is strong, SHUKR is able to differentiate itself by showcasing fresh seasonal abaya collections that meet modest standards of dress without compromising on stylish wardrobe choices. “It’s important for Muslims in the west to feel comfortable in what they wear, and it is our goal to help them to do so.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.ShukrOnline.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com