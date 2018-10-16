Ride Along The Beautiful Jumeirah Beach With Dubai’s #1 Jet Ski

Jet Ski Dubai

Jumeirah 4 – Fishing Harbor

Main Entrance

Dubai,

U.A.E

Tel: +971 55 906 6854

Jet Ski Dubai is a leading water sports company that offers amazing Jet Ski tours along the beautiful Jumeirah beach. Cruising along the Dubai Sea is relaxing and serene and offers some incredible moments for jet skiers to explore the major attractions in the city.

Jet skiers have the opportunity to experience stunning sights from a different angle. Jet Ski Dubai provides the best quality equipment and outstanding services to ensure that riders have an unforgettable experience.

The water sports in Dubai have their team of experts with thorough knowledge who will guide the riders every step of the way. They will ensure that it is an unforgettable experience with an incredible feeling of fun, speed and freedom.

At Jet Ski Dubai, riders are in very good hands. They cater to all levels of riders, from beginners to professionals. They use the latest generation Jet Skis that are easy and stable and can even be handled by beginners, but powerful for experienced riders. The Jet Skis are maintained to the strictest standards and ensure that noise emission is discreet in order for riders to enjoy their tour.

Jet skiers can drive their own jet ski and follow the expert jet ski instructor in Dubai. He will lead the tour, although the riders can follow at their own pace. The tours are designed with several stops along the way for riders to admire the views, take pictures and even rest.

The maintenance of the jet skis are carried out by a team of experts who want their passengers to have an incredible ride. Their fleets are renewed regularly with new models. All passengers are fully equipped with life jackets that are comfortable and lightweight and designed for speed all the while keeping them safe.

The Head of Jet Ski in Dubai states, “Whether it is your birthday, or you want to try jet skiing for the first time or you simply enjoy the sport, we have a special Jet Ski package designed just for you”. He further states, “Enjoy viewing Dubai from the sea, with magnificent views of the Dubai skyline”.

About Us

Jet Ski Dubai is a professional water-sport company specialising in Jet Ski adventures. We have a team of professional instructors and our goal is to enable inexperienced riders, adventure seekers and professional riders to enjoy the best of jet skiing. We offer the highest quality equipment and excellent services that guarantees an unforgettable experience in Dubai. For more information, visit our website on http://dubaijetski.ae/