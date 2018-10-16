Quantum Dot Display Market 2023 by Key Trends, Application, Region, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

Market Scenario

Major companies like Samsung and LG are encouraging usage of cadmium free material for quantum dot display product and are investing into quantum dot display market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals. This is owing to the growing demand for enhanced display technologies and increasing awareness about adoption of energy efficient solutions. Samsung Electronics has been dominating the overall quantum dot display market owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics.

North America region holds the largest market share of global quantum dot display market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for energy efficient device and increasing interest in cadmium free quantum dots in consumer electronics in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy implementation of advanced technologies.

Quantum Dot Display Market has been segmented on the basis of material, product and application. The material is further bifurcated into cadmium free, cadmium based and others. Out of which, the cadmium free material has gained immense popularity owing to its efficiency. Growing demand of quantum dots in display devices and energy efficiency offered by quantum dots are some of the major factors driving the growth of quantum dots display market.

Quantum dots display products are made up of cadmium based material such as selenide, sulfide, telluride, and indium arsenide or cadmium free material. Earlier, cadmium based material was the most commonly used for manufacturing of quantum dot display product. As cadmium based material are heavy metal, toxic in nature and are restricted by the global environmental regulation. Many regulation authorities have limited the amount of cadmium material for usage in the consumer electronics devices for customers. This in turn has stimulated the production of the cadmium free material.

The global quantum dot display market is expected to grow at approx. USD 3.9 Billion by 2023, at 25% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of quantum dot display market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in quantum dot display market in North America is attributed to increasing demand for energy efficient device and increasing interest in cadmium free quantum dots in consumer electronics in the region

Key Players

The prominent players in quantum dot display market are – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Microvision, Inc. (U.S.), Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), Evident Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Quantum Materials Corporation (U.S.), QD Vision, Inc. (U.S.), Nanosys, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

The quantum dot display market has been segmented on the basis of material, product and application. The application segment is further bifurcated into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, IT & telecommunication and others. Out of which, the consumer electronics segment has generated the highest revenue and is also expected to dominate the quantum dot displays market. This owing to the increasing investments from major players like Samsung and LG in the consumer electronics market.

