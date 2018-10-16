Biometric Passport Market – Increased adoption of biometric passport among developing economies and technological advancements

A biometric passport is well-found with improved security structures to verify the citizenship of tourists. For previous few years, many countries have announced a wide range of measures and electronic methods to avert passport scams to address the anxieties related to worldwide business and personal security. A biometric passport has complicatedly designed passport pages, a data chip and complex watermarks.

This chip contains all critical information associated to the passport holder such as digital signature data, which helps in confirming the passport. The biometrics are measured more reliable and personal than a passport PIN or photo, as it uses personal characters such as eye maps, facial and fingerprints as primary credentials features. These biometric features were recognized by The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) after examining multiple other biometrics including retinal scan.

It can be used as a replacement for the user-name and password as a convenient log-in, or as a simple alternative to password re-sets. It can also be deployed for enhancing on boarding and KYC (Know Your Customer) methods. It has a tremendous benefit in improving a brand’s user experience. Increase in innovation of advanced verification means to detect identity frauds, existence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and growth in travelers to cross-border destinations drive the growth of the global biometric passport market. However, initial high cost of deployment and availability of cost-effective biometric passport are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of biometric passport among developing economies and technological advancements are expected to present numerous opportunities for the market expansion.

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the biometric passport market. The key players he global biometric passport market is dominated by key players such as Aware, Inc, BIO-Key International, Inc, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cross Match Technologies, Facebanx , Fujitsu Ltd, Fulcrum Biometrics, Daon, Inc, IDEMIA LLC, NEC corporation, Neurotechnology, NXP Semiconductor, Precise Biometrics AB, Secunet Security Networks AG, Thales SA Gemalto N.V., Mühlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix