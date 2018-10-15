Wide Range Of E-Liquid Flavors Available At Blue Monkey Vapes Inc.

Blue Monkey Vapes Inc. (bluemonkeyvapes.com), one of the leading vape shops today, is thrilled to inform that they are offering a huge selection of e-liquid flavors. They sell flavors that most vapers are looking for, such as fruits, desserts, tobaccos, menthols, and a lot more.

One of their most popular e-liquid flavors is the 100 Grand by Gemini Vapors, available for only $28.00. It tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal that is gentle to the taste buds. They also have the Ai by Sugoi Vapor, available for only $30.00. It is a delicious breakfast treat that combines different fruit flavors like apricot, orange, and lemon combined with a taste of warm toast.

For those who want something delectable, the Affair by Mistress is a good pick, and it is only available for $27.00. It has a sweet lemon lime gelato flavor, one of the unique flavors offered by Blue Monkey Vapes Inc. When inhaled, this can soothe the taste buds of the sweet and sour sensation of lemon with lime. Also, it does not produce a burning or charring sensation, making it very smooth and refreshing to the throat.

All of the e-liquid products offered by this vape shop can be bought in different nicotine strengths, ranging from 0mg to 6mg.

Please be advised that Blue Monkey Vapes Inc. reserves all of the rights for the prices mentioned above, and they can change them even without prior notice.

To address the growing needs of their customers, Blue Monkey Vapes Inc. makes it a point to update and widen their available items all the time. According to them, “At BLUE MONKEY VAPES, there is always something to look forward to since we regularly introduce the newest vaping products to our customers. We have a fresh stock of the latest vapes, accessories, and flavors that will surely excite you”.

For additional convenience, this company also offers professional customer services to help everyone get the best vaping items depending on their particular needs. On top of that, they are also available for both domestic and international shipping.

Aside from e-liquids, this vape shop is also selling tanks, kits, mods, and many more. Visit https://bluemonkeyvapes.com to see their complete list of available products.

About Blue Monkey Vapes Inc.

Blue Monkey Vapes Inc. is a seller of different vaping products. They have more than 30 physical stores and is still growing, making them one of the most trusted vaping franchises right now. By offering high-quality items and top-notch customer support, they are able to garner and satisfy a huge number of customers. If you have questions, comments, or suggestions, you can send them to contactus@bluemonkeyvapes.com or fill out their contact form at bluemonkeyvapes.com/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can also speak with one of their representatives by calling 1 443-664-2706.