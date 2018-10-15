The Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B004T Men’s Watch is a very practical tool that does more than just telling time. Whether you are a busy executive or an astrologer, you will be equally benefitted with this multi-year calendar watch from Orient. It’s a specialty from the brand and given the time it has been around, the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B004T Men’s Watch can undoubtedly be called an Orient signature piece in their mid-tier range. Set to run without any kind of human intervention (after the initial one) till the year 2024. After that, you will need to reset and change the odd and even months manually. However, you will still be able to track specific, days, dates and time. It’s never going to go obsolete.

This red, black and steel combination gives the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B004T Men’s Watch both a mysterious and an attractive look without moving from its professional demeanor. The best part is, its aesthetics are adventurously-balanced; it moves outside the given norms but creates one all by itself. The presence of the option to find out time offshore – in different time zones – makes it even more interesting! And the final icing on the cake is the presence of a leap year indicator; all neatly tucked within a vibrant looking dial. Surprisingly, despite so many things going on there, it doesn’t tire your eyes or appear busy even for a bit!

Go for the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B004T Men's Watch if you want to sport something that's rare! With red accents upon a black background, it appears both daring and stylish and from a distance, gives others the illusion of wearing the world on your wrist. Feel proud as you show it around for the most common expression you will come across is 'awestruck!'.

Bottom line: The Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B004T Men’s Watch puts a stop to time, day and date oriented questions that left you wondering so far, often missing the marks by an hour or a day or two. Its answers are instant and with one on your wrist, you can make your organizer work better. Additionally, it’s a spectacular piece that looks like no other watch that’s around.