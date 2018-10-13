Safeguard your Most Treasured Valuables with Kuber Vaults

In 2017, there were about 225,900 recorded burglaries in Australia or one happening every three minutes. In fact, from 2016 to 2017, an estimated 2.5% of Australian households witnessed at least one break-in. Given the alarming statistics of house burglary cases, it is imperative to safeguard your home as well as prized possessions from thieves and make sure that your residential area is not added to the list.

Kuber Vaults shares your concerns all too well. The service was set up for the sole purpose of safeguarding your most precious valuables. This includes Indian gold coins in Sydney, medals, jewelry, treasured photos, videos, pictures and priceless collectible items.

The CEO states, “For years, people in the West would travel all the way to the city to operate their safety deposit boxes. Not only was this time consuming but it also caused terrible inconvenience. With the opening of Kuber Vaults, however, all these fears are put to rest. Elaborate research and design work is amalgamated to come up with high end vaults so that you obtain peace of mind and value for your money”.

Kuber Vaults make certain you obtain an adequate safety locker in Sydney or even a gold storage vault, whenever you need it. This ensures come fire, flood or burglars, your valuable possessions are protected at all costs.

About Kuber Vaults

Kuber Vaults is a top notch safety deposit box facility in Castle Hill which culminated in September 2017. In addition to state-of-the art safety deposit box facility, it also offers jewelry, precious metals, diamonds and colored stones valuation and appraisal services. Kuber Vaults stand true to the highest quality international standards. It adheres to strict protocols and never compromises on construction quality. This ensures customers obtain the best service possible at all times.

