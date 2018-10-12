Solidiance and YCP Group merge to lead Asia consulting industry

Hong Kong, October 2018 – YCP, a regional professional firm providing advisory services and private equity investments headquartered in Hong Kong, has merged with Solidiance, a corporate strategy management consulting firm with a strong focus on the Asia market. Together, YCP and Solidiance aim to become Asia’s leading professional firm covering nearly 20 key markets in the region: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beijing, Beirut, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo, and Yangon, as well as client relation offices in Europe (Berlin) and United States (San Diego).

Yuki Ishida, Group CEO of YCP stated, “teaming up with Solidiance will give us the opportunity to broaden our client base and service offerings in new Asian markets. Through larger geographical coverage and deeper expertise in key vertical industries, we can further assist our clients and deliver high-value impact to their businesses. We also gain new principal investment opportunities in key markets which we previously did not cover, while at the same time opening new doors for our portfolio companies.”

The strategic decision was made by the two companies very well-considering the Asia Pacific’s consulting industry value which is expected to surpass USD 50 billion this year. Japan is knowingly Asia’s largest consulting markets, while China, India and Australia are the key growth drivers in terms of volume – all of which are main markets where both YCP and Solidiance are fully present to support the clients.

“We believe we are making this move at the right time and at the right place”, said Damien Duhamel, CEO, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Solidiance. “this strategic decision will combine YCP’s strong capabilities in equity investments and advisory services with our unmatched consulting work – with the main goal to lead Asia’s management consulting industry. Together, we strive to help our clients achieve transformational growth and success in Asia by providing reliable, actionable analysis, unconventional methods and deep hands-on implementation guidance”.

This strategic decision was made by both companies to better engage with their Fortune 1000, Asian conglomerates, as well as small-medium business partners and clients by offering the following services:

YCP was founded in 2011 in Japan to provide multifaceted advisory services including management consulting, M&A advisory, marketing support and global market research, primarily to portfolio companies of private equity firms. YCP expanded rapidly into other Asian markets in Southeast Asia and China. They also engage in private equity investments in these markets.

Solidiance was established in 2006 and has delivered more than 2,800 projects with full presence in 13 key Asian markets, as well as client relation offices in the United States and Europe (Germany). They have worked with global and multinational firms such as Microsoft, IBM, Johnson Controls, Caterpillar, TNT, Shell, Du Pont, Nestle, Covidien, and Abbott.

###

About YCP Group

YCP Group is a fast-growing regional professional firm providing advisory services and private equity investments with offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei and Ho Chi Minh City. We deliver high-value impact to our clients with a hands-on approach. We also invest, manage and operate businesses, all with a strong focus in Asia. www.ycp.com

About Solidiance

Solidiance is a corporate strategy consulting firm focused on Asia, advising CEOs on make-or-break deals, defining new business models and accelerating Asia growth. We have been helping Fortune 1000 companies and Asian conglomerates on growth strategies for more than 10 years and have offices in 13 key Asian markets with client relation offices in Germany and the United States. www.solidiance.com

Marketing contact information:

Solidiance

Sitaresti Astarini

Head of Marketing, APAC

pr@solidiance.com

YCP Group

Shinya Watari

Partner

info@ycp.com