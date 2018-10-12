Needle Coke Market by Type, Grade and Application | Global Industry Report, 2017-2024

The global Needle Coke Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the needle coke market includes Phillips 66, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy , C-Chem Co., Ltd. , Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Seadrift Coke, LP , Sumitomo Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd., Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry, Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd. and Sinosteel Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing steel manufacturing industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region along with increasing demand from graphite electrodes, is expected to be the key growth factor. Robust demand for steel and aluminum from automobiles, heavy equipment, and machinery, aircraft sector is further supporting the market growth. In addition, superior properties such as low electric resistance, a coefficient of thermal expansion, less breakage and spalling are anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period. Whereas, instability in crude oil and natural gas market affects the demand and supply are expected to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of needle coke.

Market Segmentation

The broad needle coke market has been sub-grouped into type, grade and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Petroleum Based

Coal Based

By Grade

Base Premium

Intermediate Premium

Super Premium

By Application

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for needle coke in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

