Global Automotive 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach $3,628 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2016 to 2024. Growing utilization of additive manufacturing among automotive manufacturers is revolutionizing automobile designing and production. 3D printing is aiding in automotive designs with innovations, ranging from printing car parts to creating accessories with new concepts. It enables faster production process of individual parts and prevents loss during a normal production process. Moreover, 3D printing also assists in customizing features including fancier geometries, light weight lattice structures, and others, and also offers much more variety to the ever-growing customer base. Both automotive OEMs and suppliers use additive manufacturing to enhance quality at pre-production stage, innovations in product design, to develop customized tools and reduce overall time.

Factors such as growing preference of 3D printing over conventional product manufacturing techniques, rising government investments on 3D printing projects, effective use of raw materials, and its ability to reduce development cost and time. However, limitations in material consumption, high cost, and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the adoption among end users. Furthermore, advancements in additive manufacturing process and innovations in the field of advanced materials would provide several growth opportunities in coming years.

The global automotive 3D printing market is bifurcated on the basis of component, application, and geography. Component is segmented as material (metals & alloys, polymers, and others), technology (fused deposition modeling, stereolithography, laminated object manufacturing, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, and others), and services. Furthermore, application is bifurcated as manufacturing complex parts, prototyping & tooling, and R&D & innovations.

By geography, the global automotive 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players included are Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Hoganas AB, Autodesk, Inc., Optomec, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Ponoko Limited, Voxeljet AG, The ExOne Company, and Stratasys Inc, among others.

