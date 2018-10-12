Force Sensors Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Force Sensors Market: By Application (Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Printing & Packaging, Others); By Type (Capacitive Force Sensors, Strain Gauges, Piezo-resistive Force Sensors, Magnetic, Others), By Geography – (2015-2022)”, the market is driven by the robust demand of the product in the Healthcare and Aerospace industries.

APAC held the largest market share in the Force Sensors Market

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and growth in the Force Sensors Market, and is anticipated to reach $130.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.5%. APAC Force Sensors Market is mainly driven by the growing demand for safety in the manufacturing sector. Force sensors are primarily used in healthcare, transportation, packaging, and manufacturing sector is set to drive the market, as force sensors are used to prevent overloading in machineries. The growing healthcare market in this region, which utilizes force sensors, will also spur the market in the next few years.

Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the Force Sensors Market report

• The value chain analysis deals with the comprehensive evaluation of each activity involved in the processing of any product/service, and finally delivering it to the end-users. Each stage across the value chain of a product or service is associated with creating some sort of monetary value. The value chain analysis can offer the company to examine every activity across the value chain, and identify the steps where elimination or modification is essential.

• The Force Sensors operates on several principles including optical, mechanical, capacitive, resistive, magnetic and electrochemical. The requirements and manufacturing technology for each of these respective technologies differ significantly. The Research and Development is generally an in-house facility responsible for evaluating several parameters and specifications that are required to design force sensors. These parameters are mainly controlled by the applications where sensors need to be integrated. The applications are based on the engineering requirements corresponding to the instruments/devices where force sensors are embedded.

• After specifications phase, the designing phase handles the development of a viable product. Here the supercalifragilisticexpialudocious prototypes need to go through various iterations until it achieves the desired result. This phase also deals with the necessary components and other elements that are required in the manufacturing of force sensors. The step, Upon the succession, is also responsible for procuring necessary building materials. The manufacturing equipment providers bestow the required machinery and services support for producing the sensors. The processing and production stage create bare sensors that are forwarded for packaging and signal conditioning. Packaging is a dextrous job that deals with bare sensors in their operating environments while signal conditioning covers concoction of application specific circuits for conversion/amplification of output received from bare sensor. These sensors are concurrently tested and dispatched for outbound logistics. The outbound logistics takes account of the costing and distribution channel for force sensors. After the succession step of end user acquisition of requisite force sensors, the third parties provide the maintenance and calibration services till the end of product lifecycle..

Excerpts on Force Sensors Market Growth Factors

• High growth rate of Industrial Robots is expected to accelerate the market demand of force sensors, increasing innovation in manufacturing, and improvement of medical devices are the key factors that drives the Force Sensors Market.

• Force sensor market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the next five years, with demand from the end use segments such as medical, automotive and robotics.

• Industrial is the largest segment and projected to reach $463 million by 2020.

• The consumer segment has the widest range of products that use force sensors. This is one of the largest markets for force sensors.

Key players of Force Sensors Market:

• The key players in the Force Sensors Market are: Spectris, Honeywell, Sensata, TE Connectivity, Infineon, and Siemens. These companies have focused on agreements with end user industries as well as product launches in order to gain market position in the force sensor market.

• Spectrisis the leading manufacturer of developing products for material analysis, test and measurement and industrial controls that are the key applications of the force sensors. The company acquired Omega, a leading industrial instruments supplier to expand their testing equipment product portfolio for industrial applications. Honeywell Automation and Control, and TE Connectivity were among the top three companies in the global force sensor market, with a share of 10.78% and 9.83% respectively.

• Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. witnessed to gradually increase in its shares due to the high demand of company products in the industrial control and instrumental applications. Infineon Technologies AG, holds a market share of 8.33% in the global force sensor market, and is gradually expanding its reach in the Asia Pacific region by investing $300 million in their factories in East China.

Force Sensors Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Force Sensors Market By application:

1 Aerospace & Defense

2 Medical & Pharmaceutical Sector

3 Agriculture

4 Printing and Packaging 52

5 Industrial

5.1 Robotics

5.2 Manufacturing

6 Automotive

7 Consumer Electronics

8 Others

• Force Sensors Market By Type

1 Introduction

2 Capacitive Force Sensors

3 Strain Gauges

4 Piezoresistive Force Sensors

5 Optical Force Sensors

6 Magnetic Force Sensors

6.1 Hall Effect and Magnetoresistance

7 Magnetoelastic

8 Ultrasonic Force Sensor

9 Electrochemical Force Sensor

10 Load Cell Sensors

10.1 Beam Style

10.2 S Beam

10.3 Canister

10.4 Pancake/Low Profile

10.5 Button and Washer

11 Other Force Sensors

• Force Sensors Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Force Sensors Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

• Vishay Precision Group

• Flinteck Group AB

• Gefran Group,

• Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc;

• Custom Sensors & Technologies Inc;

• Texas Instruments

• Omron Corp;

• ATI Industrial Automation

• Freescale Semiconductor Ltd

• Kistler Holdings AG

• Interlink Electronics Inc;

• GE Measurement & Controls

