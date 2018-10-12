Diamide Insecticide Market Report 2018 – Microcide Ltd., Agrosavfe, Zotal Laboratories, Biotech APB

Diamide insecticides, have different class of insecticides, which works on a novel mode of action by selectively activating the insect or pest ryanodine receptor. They are predominantly active against lepidopteran pests of cruciferous crops. However, within a comparatively shorter period succeeding their commercialisation, a relatively large number of control disappointments have been reported in the field. These diamides are the recent addition to the restricted number of insecticide classes with precise target site activity that are extremely efficacious, regulate a wide pest spectrum, and have a favourable toxicological outline profile.

The major factors leading to the growth of the global diamide insecticide market includes increasing requirements of compounds with improved environmental and toxicological profiles as well as the global spread of pest resistance compromising field efficacy of established insecticide and thus directly effecting the yield or food supply. Some other factors including growing number of population and increasing need for food and supplies, increasing government concern towards farming and crop yield, and biotechnological advancements or production of advanced food materials. Some of the factors such as frequent use may lead to resistant in the insects and hence increasing failures of these insecticides are hampering the market growth. While new classes of diamide insecticides are expected to create new opportunities in the market.

The global diamide insecticide market has been segmented into type, and geography. On the basis of type, global diamide insecticide market has been divided into phthalic diamide, flubendiamide, anthranilic diamide and others.

Based on geography, global diamide insecticide market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Nihon Nohyaku, Bayer, DuPont, Syngenta, Aristo Biotech, Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Microcide Ltd., Agrosavfe, Diamix Europe GMBH, Zotal Laboratories, and Biotech APB, among others.

